All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Dudley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
Dudley Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 PM

Dudley Street

Open Now until 5pm
11 Dudley Street · (781) 463-5070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Brattle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dudley Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking. Each one-bedroom residence features one full bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a fully applianced kitchen, plus plenty of windows affording ample sunlight and views of the perfectly landscaped grounds. The prime downtown location means you are just minutes from a variety of shopping and dining options (including a nearby grocery store), as well as the Minuteman Bike Trail and MBTA bus service, which provides access throughout the area and into Cambridge. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Property amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. The property also backs up to the Minuteman Bike Trail. On-site laundry facilities at 15 Dudley Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: First and Last Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dudley Street have any available units?
Dudley Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Dudley Street have?
Some of Dudley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dudley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Dudley Street is pet friendly.
Does Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, Dudley Street offers parking.
Does Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dudley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dudley Street have a pool?
No, Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Dudley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dudley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dudley Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Dudley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity