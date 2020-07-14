Amenities

Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking. Each one-bedroom residence features one full bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a fully applianced kitchen, plus plenty of windows affording ample sunlight and views of the perfectly landscaped grounds. The prime downtown location means you are just minutes from a variety of shopping and dining options (including a nearby grocery store), as well as the Minuteman Bike Trail and MBTA bus service, which provides access throughout the area and into Cambridge. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Property amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. The property also backs up to the Minuteman Bike Trail. On-site laundry facilities at 15 Dudley Street.