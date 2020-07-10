/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
474 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
4 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,600
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
22 Lakeview St 8
22 Lakeview St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Arlington, Spy Pond, lovely 1 br, w/d, yard, pkg - Property Id: 303866 Arlington, near Spy Pond and 77 bus to Harvard, on Lakeview: lovely one bedroom in Victorian near Center, consisting of wood floors, high ceilings,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
20 Gray St.
20 Gray Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Duplex apt 2700 Sq ft. 4-5 large Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, very large living room, large separate dining room with fireplace, large eat-in kitcen stainless appliances, washer and dryer with laundry room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
483 Summer St.
483 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on Summer St. Arlington. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
64 Freeman St
64 Freeman Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
19 Adams Street
19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1750 sqft
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.
Last updated July 10 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
18 Russell Place
18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
51 Fairmont st
51 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1320 sqft
Well cared for single family home with garage parking available for rent starting Sept 1 in the most desirable location in East Arlington! 0.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
33 Valley Road
33 Valley Road, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2881 sqft
This spacious home abuts Menotomy Rock Park which has a lovely pond and great walking trails. If you love nature & space this is the home for you! Newly refinished hardwood floors. includes washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
23 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
32 Units Available
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,218
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,367
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
58 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Davis Square
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
