arlington center
1193 Apartments for rent in Arlington Center, Arlington, MA
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
22 Lakeview St 8
22 Lakeview St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Arlington, Spy Pond, lovely 1 br, w/d, yard, pkg - Property Id: 303866 Arlington, near Spy Pond and 77 bus to Harvard, on Lakeview: lovely one bedroom in Victorian near Center, consisting of wood floors, high ceilings,
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building. Cats allowed.
20 Gray St.
20 Gray Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Duplex apt 2700 Sq ft. 4-5 large Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, very large living room, large separate dining room with fireplace, large eat-in kitcen stainless appliances, washer and dryer with laundry room.
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.
18 Wyman St.
18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2800 sqft
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space.
47 Mystic St.
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious renovated one-bedroom Arlington condominium. This unit is situated in a charming professionally managed building, the building offers an elevator.
12 Ivy Cir.
12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1059 sqft
NO FEE!!! MAY 1st.
9 Moulton Road
9 Moulton Road, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2051 sqft
Spectacular upper two-story designer's 3 bed + office home with beautiful outdoor spaces in Arlington Heights, one block to Mass Ave and Stop&Shop.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Center
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
6 Harris Circle
6 Harris Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Harris Circle in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.
32 Cambridge Street
32 Cambridge Street, Winchester, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2092 sqft
Looking to move to Winchester? This beautiful move in ready home, is the perfect fit for you! Come see this charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch just a short drive to the highly acclaimed Ambrose Elementary School, Winchester Boat Club
9 Colby St.
9 Colby Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
1530 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1181 sqft
Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station.
55 Allston St.
55 Allston Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
35 Woods Ave.
35 Woods Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC EXCLUSIVE SOMERVILLE LISTING FIRST FLOOR 2 FAMILY HOME OWNER OCCUPIED 5 ROOMS 2 BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS 1 BATH TUB LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN NEW CABINETS,GAS STOVE,FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT FREE
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease
