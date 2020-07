Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse community garden internet cafe gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system basketball court business center cc payments conference room courtyard guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal pool table smoke-free community yoga

There's no place like Arlington 360. Just saunter up the hill, moments away from downtown Arlington, and you’ll find boutique living that’s more than just a place to live. It’s a neighborhood of apartments and townhomes inside of a genuine community. It’s a gem overlooking beautiful views from wooded vistas to the Boston skyline. It’s a place where the good life is a given. But, above all, it’s your home sweet home. Our Arlington MA luxury apartments and townhomes are elegantly styled with sophisticated features and finishes that make it easy for you to feel at home. From the gourmet-inspired kitchens to the selection of unique floor plans to the extensive lifestyle amenities, you’ll definitely find exactly what you’re looking for inside our upscale residences.