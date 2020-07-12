/
/
/
arlington heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
617 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, Arlington, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
483 Summer St.
483 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on Summer St. Arlington. Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
489 Summer
489 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom, top floor corner unit, sunny, 550 square foot apartment in brick apartment building in Arlington. Recently renovated, brand new hardwood throughout, updated kitchen and bath, A/C, dishwasher, disposal. Great closet space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Bow St.
23 Bow Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/15 AND RENT FOR $2500!** This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
290 Forest
290 Forest Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1275 sqft
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in Arlington's Turkey Hill area. The first floor features a three season sun porch/ mud room. The kitchen has newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Cambridge Street
32 Cambridge Street, Winchester, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2092 sqft
Looking to move to Winchester? This beautiful move in ready home, is the perfect fit for you! Come see this charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch just a short drive to the highly acclaimed Ambrose Elementary School, Winchester Boat Club
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Ryder Street
9 Ryder Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1bedroom , 1 bath condo with large open living room and lots of natural sunlight. 2 double door large closets, one in bedroom and other upon entering. Master suite set up with bathroom off bedroom.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12 Ivy Cir.
12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1059 sqft
NO FEE!!! MAY 1st.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Moulton Road
9 Moulton Road, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2051 sqft
Spectacular upper two-story designer's 3 bed + office home with beautiful outdoor spaces in Arlington Heights, one block to Mass Ave and Stop&Shop.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
39 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MABelmont, MAArlington, MALexington, MAWinchester, MAWoburn, MABurlington, MA