2 bedroom apartments
526 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,952
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Brattle
12 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Downtown Methuen
12 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
52 Adams St. - Unit #1 Available 06/15/20 Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
170 Summer
170 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
850 sqft
Updated 3 story apartment building built in the 2000s. This 2 bed 1 bath. Includes heat, hot water, one car parking with option to rent additional parking. Bus route to Alewife nearby, Minuteman Bike Path accessible directly from back of parking lot.
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
1578 Massachusetts Ave.
1578 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center.
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
48 Milton St.
48 Milton Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
40 Beacon Street
40 Beacon Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Beacon Street in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
64 Freeman St
64 Freeman Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Russell Place
18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
122 Decatur St.
122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
North Cambridge
23 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
North Cambridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
