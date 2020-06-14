/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
402 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Arlington
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
Brattle
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
$
Downtown Methuen
11 Units Available
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
Arlington Heights
2 Units Available
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Brattle
1 Unit Available
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in a modern apartment building located in East Arlington. Features include living room with A/C and coat closet. Modern bathroom with linen closet. Large bedroom with double closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
12 Ivy Cir.
12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
819 sqft
NO FEE!!! 1bd, Laundry in Unit, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet Rooftop deck with private seating areas Covered parking for selected apartment homes Ample bike racks and storage Rental bikes for resident use Walk to stores, restaurants and high school
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
122 Decatur St
122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
678 sqft
Don't miss out this RARE opportunity to RENT this spacious condo situated in East Arlington. One bedroom one bathroom open concept condo in the back building on the second floor. HEAT and HOT WATER are INCLUDED.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
51 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
722 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
