Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

744 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
22 Lakeview St 8
22 Lakeview St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Arlington, Spy Pond, lovely 1 br, w/d, yard, pkg - Property Id: 303866 Arlington, near Spy Pond and 77 bus to Harvard, on Lakeview: lovely one bedroom in Victorian near Center, consisting of wood floors, high ceilings,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building. Cats allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
20 Gray St.
20 Gray Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Duplex apt 2700 Sq ft. 4-5 large Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, very large living room, large separate dining room with fireplace, large eat-in kitcen stainless appliances, washer and dryer with laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
18 Wyman St.
18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2800 sqft
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
122 Decatur St.
122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed with heat, hot water and one off street parking spot included. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms; tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in the basement.

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhouse in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
1578 Massachusetts Ave.
1578 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
489 Summer
489 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom, top floor corner unit, sunny, 550 square foot apartment in brick apartment building in Arlington. Recently renovated, brand new hardwood throughout, updated kitchen and bath, A/C, dishwasher, disposal. Great closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
47 Mystic St.
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious renovated one-bedroom Arlington condominium. This unit is situated in a charming professionally managed building, the building offers an elevator.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
15 Bowdoin St.
15 Bowdoin Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
9 Ryder Street
9 Ryder Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1bedroom , 1 bath condo with large open living room and lots of natural sunlight. 2 double door large closets, one in bedroom and other upon entering. Master suite set up with bathroom off bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arlington, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

