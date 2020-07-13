/
pet friendly apartments
449 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
East Arlington
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
22 Lakeview St 8
22 Lakeview St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Arlington, Spy Pond, lovely 1 br, w/d, yard, pkg - Property Id: 303866 Arlington, near Spy Pond and 77 bus to Harvard, on Lakeview: lovely one bedroom in Victorian near Center, consisting of wood floors, high ceilings,
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building. Cats allowed.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhouse in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
39 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
24 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
15 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
23 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
57 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Davis Square
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 8 at 12:04am
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
7 Madison Ave
7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1425 sqft
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909 NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location.
