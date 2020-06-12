/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
182 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,952
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Brattle
12 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Downtown Methuen
12 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
1578 Massachusetts Ave.
1578 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:49am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Russell Place
18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Waltham
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
113 RINDGE Ave.
113 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1167 sqft
, Pet Ok, NO FEE, Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, LoungeTantalizing New w/D, Pool,SO NEW ITS NEVER BEEN TOUCHED - By Red Line Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
56 Bower St.
56 Bower Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
318 Rindge
318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1170 sqft
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
120 Rindge Ave.
120 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1021 sqft
Your beautiful new home will welcome you with tons of natural light and a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will circulate fresh air year round.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
