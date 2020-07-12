/
east arlington
103 Apartments for rent in East Arlington, Arlington, MA
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
1 Unit Available
6 Harris Circle
6 Harris Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Harris Circle in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.
1 Unit Available
122 Decatur St.
122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed with heat, hot water and one off street parking spot included. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms; tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in the basement.
1 Unit Available
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhouse in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plan.
1 Unit Available
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
1578 Massachusetts Ave.
1578 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center.
1 Unit Available
27 Bowdoin St.
27 Bowdoin Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
619 sqft
Super charming 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath in an elevator building. Tall ceiling and extra-large bow windows bring a lot of natural light. It features a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom. Rent includes heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.
1 Unit Available
15 Bowdoin St.
15 Bowdoin Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
129 Rawson Rd.
129 Rawson Road, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Great Location Equal Distance to Capitol Theater / Main Arlington Mass Ave. Area AND West Medford Train STation area, AND Whole Foods/ Starbucks! Lovely unit, newly renovated, great landlord.
1 Unit Available
64 Freeman St
64 Freeman Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows
1 Unit Available
19 Adams Street
19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1750 sqft
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
East Arlington location on the Somerville line. Roughly 650 sq ft. Heat and hot water included, one car parking, extra storage assigned, coin-op laundry in building, on bus route to Alewife, Harvard Sq, Porter Sq, Lechmere, Davis Sq.
1 Unit Available
51 Fairmont st
51 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1320 sqft
Well cared for single family home with garage parking available for rent starting Sept 1 in the most desirable location in East Arlington! 0.
1 Unit Available
130 Lake St.
130 Lake Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1175 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of East Arlington
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
19 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
39 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
27 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
15 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
23 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
