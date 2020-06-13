1324 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA

Apartment List
Wynnmere
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1060 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
160 Cambridge St.
160 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Burlington s newest choice to call home, with thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom floor plans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Havenville
1 Unit Available
3 Hallmark Gardens
3 Hallmark Garden, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Desirable HALLMARK GARDENS Great location ! Easy access to highways, 3rd Ave , Mall shopping, dining and Lahey Clinic! Well cared for bright and sunny upper level unit offers open living and dining floor plan featuring 2 good sized bedrooms and

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Havenville
1 Unit Available
19 Fernglade Rd
19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2142 sqft
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer
Results within 1 mile of Burlington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
$
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 29 at 01:52am
$
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
3000 Taylor Pond Ln.
3000 Taylor Pond Lane, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1016 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cummingsville
1 Unit Available
121 Cambridge Rd
121 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3000 sqft
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.

Median Rent in Burlington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burlington is $1,947, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,415.
Studio
$1,707
1 Bed
$1,947
2 Beds
$2,415
3+ Beds
$3,035
City GuideBurlington
Burlington Mall was where the film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, took place. Burlington, Massachusetts, hosted the antics of Kevin James, and it certainly can host yours.

Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox.

Moving to Burlington

Before you move to the wicked cool town of Burlington, you may have to add wicked to your repertoire of adjectives. You also will want to make sure you have warm clothes, as Burlington can get wicked cold in the winter. Also, you should learn a few things about the housing market before you go searching for a wicked sweet apartment or house rental.

Have Your Choice of Housing

It may be a small town, but Burlington boasts all sorts of housing, except for yacht homes (the city isn't on the water). One-unit, detached houses make up nearly 70% of the homes. Apartments and condos account for nearly 26% of homes. Regardless of what kind of pad you want to rent, you should not find your search that difficult. If you have two bedroom apartments on your home search radar, for example, complexes like Heritage at Stone Ridge and Lord Baron Apartments have what you need.

The Market Is Welcoming to Renters

With just under 30% of the city renting, Burlington has a good mix of owners and renters. The rental rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but not by much. Keep in mind that the city of Boston brings Massachusetts' renter occupancy rate up a lot. Burlington may not be a renter's paradise like Boston, but the town does have ample housing for rent, and you will encounter just as many for rent listings as for sale listings.

The Best Time to Relocate

Like much of the greater Boston area, Burlington is somewhat crowded. During certain months, especially the winter, locating available homes for rent may be an issue. The winter is cold and renting an apartment in Burlington during that season is neither comfortable nor easy. If you must search while winter is rearing its ugly head, give yourself at least three weeks and be sure you don't settle on a place just because it's too freezing to go back outside; you can go to Burlington Mall and practice Kevin James stunts if you need a break from the blistering weather. The best time to search is from April through August. If people are relocating to other places, they usually do so during those months, which means more places are available. During that time of the year, give yourself two to three weeks to find a place.

Beating the Competition

You may find that other tenants are competing for the same pad. That's just the reality of the competitive Burlington real estate market. If you truly must have a certain place and another person is interested, the best way to win that game is to be very direct with the landlord or management; indicate you are not kidding around about renting the place if you happen to like it. Don't think it over while you watch lighthearted TV shows. Get more serious than Mark Wahlberg in The Departed and ask the owner or staff what it will take to get the contract handled as quickly as possible. Be ready to pay all the upfront costs: a month's rent, the deposit and other fees. Notify the landlord or staff that you can provide a rental history and credit score if required. Most will probably ask for these things anyway, but taking the initiative and providing that information before even being asked will make you stand out from other possible tenants.

Burlington Neighborhoods

The town may not even total 12 square miles, but it's still important to learn about the various areas before you hunt for apartments or townhouses for rent. Neighborhoods here offer different amenities, and your choice could impact your entire experience in Burlington. Just know that no matter where you live, you will be close to main streets and stores, as Burlington has been built with convenience in mind.

Town Center: Near the post office, major roads and shops, this is the most convenient place to live in town. Simonds Park is here.

Havenville: Showcasing apartments, condos and houses, Havenville also is close to Route 3 and the Middlesex Turnpike.

Woods Corner: Right near Interstate-95, this is the most happening part of Burlington. Highlights include the Burlington Mall, Middlesex Commons Shopping Center and Mary Cummings Park. Shop and dine until you can't take any more.

Pine Glen: This mostly residential area features green spaces like Pine Glen Conservation Area and Mill Pond. La Cascia's Bakery and Deli, a local favorite, is right on Cambridge Street.

Living in Burlington

The good thing about Burlington is the variety of transportation options, and that's especially nice when traffic jams up the highway. Within town, buses, walking and biking are convenient ways to get about in addition to driving. Close access to major routes as well as I-95 and I-93 make traveling around the greater Boston area wicked easy. Sometimes, though, traffic is horrendous. That's why it's good to know that stops for the Logan Express and MBTA Commuter Rail, in addition to bus stops, are within a short distance.

Burlington, overall, is a great place to live within the Boston area. Many nights you may be better off staying at home and watching Ben Affleck rob Fenway Park in The Town, but don't get any silly ideas! On other days, Burlington seems like it has had an extra cup of coffee. Maybe it actually did, judging by the amount people who frequent Rainforest Cafe and Rebecca's Cafe. When coffee isn't being ordered, folks are chowing down on seafood or reading a book at the Burlington Public Library. On sunny days, locals like to sing "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys as they wander down Burlington Mall Road. And when the mood strikes, many residents take a trip into Beantown to play tourist and view the mighty Atlantic. Burlington, when it's all said and done, satisfies in a myriad of ways, including housing. Shopping is top-notch, without a doubt. Once you've glided on an electric scooter across Burlington Mall, you've experienced Burlington the way every one should.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burlington?
In Burlington, the median rent is $1,707 for a studio, $1,947 for a 1-bedroom, $2,415 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,035 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burlington, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Burlington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Burlington include Burlington Town Center, and Wynnmere.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burlington?
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burlington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

