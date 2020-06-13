1324 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA

Moving to Burlington

Before you move to the wicked cool town of Burlington, you may have to add wicked to your repertoire of adjectives. You also will want to make sure you have warm clothes, as Burlington can get wicked cold in the winter. Also, you should learn a few things about the housing market before you go searching for a wicked sweet apartment or house rental.

Have Your Choice of Housing

It may be a small town, but Burlington boasts all sorts of housing, except for yacht homes (the city isn't on the water). One-unit, detached houses make up nearly 70% of the homes. Apartments and condos account for nearly 26% of homes. Regardless of what kind of pad you want to rent, you should not find your search that difficult. If you have two bedroom apartments on your home search radar, for example, complexes like Heritage at Stone Ridge and Lord Baron Apartments have what you need.

The Market Is Welcoming to Renters

With just under 30% of the city renting, Burlington has a good mix of owners and renters. The rental rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but not by much. Keep in mind that the city of Boston brings Massachusetts' renter occupancy rate up a lot. Burlington may not be a renter's paradise like Boston, but the town does have ample housing for rent, and you will encounter just as many for rent listings as for sale listings.

The Best Time to Relocate

Like much of the greater Boston area, Burlington is somewhat crowded. During certain months, especially the winter, locating available homes for rent may be an issue. The winter is cold and renting an apartment in Burlington during that season is neither comfortable nor easy. If you must search while winter is rearing its ugly head, give yourself at least three weeks and be sure you don't settle on a place just because it's too freezing to go back outside; you can go to Burlington Mall and practice Kevin James stunts if you need a break from the blistering weather. The best time to search is from April through August. If people are relocating to other places, they usually do so during those months, which means more places are available. During that time of the year, give yourself two to three weeks to find a place.

Beating the Competition

You may find that other tenants are competing for the same pad. That's just the reality of the competitive Burlington real estate market. If you truly must have a certain place and another person is interested, the best way to win that game is to be very direct with the landlord or management; indicate you are not kidding around about renting the place if you happen to like it. Don't think it over while you watch lighthearted TV shows. Get more serious than Mark Wahlberg in The Departed and ask the owner or staff what it will take to get the contract handled as quickly as possible. Be ready to pay all the upfront costs: a month's rent, the deposit and other fees. Notify the landlord or staff that you can provide a rental history and credit score if required. Most will probably ask for these things anyway, but taking the initiative and providing that information before even being asked will make you stand out from other possible tenants.