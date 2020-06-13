1324 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA📍
Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox.
Before you move to the wicked cool town of Burlington, you may have to add wicked to your repertoire of adjectives. You also will want to make sure you have warm clothes, as Burlington can get wicked cold in the winter. Also, you should learn a few things about the housing market before you go searching for a wicked sweet apartment or house rental.
Have Your Choice of Housing
It may be a small town, but Burlington boasts all sorts of housing, except for yacht homes (the city isn't on the water). One-unit, detached houses make up nearly 70% of the homes. Apartments and condos account for nearly 26% of homes. Regardless of what kind of pad you want to rent, you should not find your search that difficult. If you have two bedroom apartments on your home search radar, for example, complexes like Heritage at Stone Ridge and Lord Baron Apartments have what you need.
The Market Is Welcoming to Renters
With just under 30% of the city renting, Burlington has a good mix of owners and renters. The rental rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but not by much. Keep in mind that the city of Boston brings Massachusetts' renter occupancy rate up a lot. Burlington may not be a renter's paradise like Boston, but the town does have ample housing for rent, and you will encounter just as many for rent listings as for sale listings.
The Best Time to Relocate
Like much of the greater Boston area, Burlington is somewhat crowded. During certain months, especially the winter, locating available homes for rent may be an issue. The winter is cold and renting an apartment in Burlington during that season is neither comfortable nor easy. If you must search while winter is rearing its ugly head, give yourself at least three weeks and be sure you don't settle on a place just because it's too freezing to go back outside; you can go to Burlington Mall and practice Kevin James stunts if you need a break from the blistering weather. The best time to search is from April through August. If people are relocating to other places, they usually do so during those months, which means more places are available. During that time of the year, give yourself two to three weeks to find a place.
Beating the Competition
You may find that other tenants are competing for the same pad. That's just the reality of the competitive Burlington real estate market. If you truly must have a certain place and another person is interested, the best way to win that game is to be very direct with the landlord or management; indicate you are not kidding around about renting the place if you happen to like it. Don't think it over while you watch lighthearted TV shows. Get more serious than Mark Wahlberg in The Departed and ask the owner or staff what it will take to get the contract handled as quickly as possible. Be ready to pay all the upfront costs: a month's rent, the deposit and other fees. Notify the landlord or staff that you can provide a rental history and credit score if required. Most will probably ask for these things anyway, but taking the initiative and providing that information before even being asked will make you stand out from other possible tenants.
The town may not even total 12 square miles, but it's still important to learn about the various areas before you hunt for apartments or townhouses for rent. Neighborhoods here offer different amenities, and your choice could impact your entire experience in Burlington. Just know that no matter where you live, you will be close to main streets and stores, as Burlington has been built with convenience in mind.
Town Center: Near the post office, major roads and shops, this is the most convenient place to live in town. Simonds Park is here.
Havenville: Showcasing apartments, condos and houses, Havenville also is close to Route 3 and the Middlesex Turnpike.
Woods Corner: Right near Interstate-95, this is the most happening part of Burlington. Highlights include the Burlington Mall, Middlesex Commons Shopping Center and Mary Cummings Park. Shop and dine until you can't take any more.
Pine Glen: This mostly residential area features green spaces like Pine Glen Conservation Area and Mill Pond. La Cascia's Bakery and Deli, a local favorite, is right on Cambridge Street.
The good thing about Burlington is the variety of transportation options, and that's especially nice when traffic jams up the highway. Within town, buses, walking and biking are convenient ways to get about in addition to driving. Close access to major routes as well as I-95 and I-93 make traveling around the greater Boston area wicked easy. Sometimes, though, traffic is horrendous. That's why it's good to know that stops for the Logan Express and MBTA Commuter Rail, in addition to bus stops, are within a short distance.
Burlington, overall, is a great place to live within the Boston area. Many nights you may be better off staying at home and watching Ben Affleck rob Fenway Park in The Town, but don't get any silly ideas! On other days, Burlington seems like it has had an extra cup of coffee. Maybe it actually did, judging by the amount people who frequent Rainforest Cafe and Rebecca's Cafe. When coffee isn't being ordered, folks are chowing down on seafood or reading a book at the Burlington Public Library. On sunny days, locals like to sing "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys as they wander down Burlington Mall Road. And when the mood strikes, many residents take a trip into Beantown to play tourist and view the mighty Atlantic. Burlington, when it's all said and done, satisfies in a myriad of ways, including housing. Shopping is top-notch, without a doubt. Once you've glided on an electric scooter across Burlington Mall, you've experienced Burlington the way every one should.