Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience. Neighborhood amenities include nearby grocery stores, Minuteman Bike Trail access, MBTA bus service, and a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



This collection of stately brick buildings houses a selection of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, each featuring large and fully applianced kitchens, as well as wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled bathrooms. Many units also feature a private balcony. Additional property amenities include on-site laundry facilities (located in each building), on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.