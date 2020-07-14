All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, MA
Brattle Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Brattle Drive

12 Brattle Drive · (781) 816-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA 01844
Downtown Methuen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4-26 · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

Unit 4-38 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

Unit 4-8 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-1 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 12-3 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 3-10 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0-7 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 4-31 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 7750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brattle Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience. Neighborhood amenities include nearby grocery stores, Minuteman Bike Trail access, MBTA bus service, and a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.\n\nThis collection of stately brick buildings houses a selection of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, each featuring large and fully applianced kitchens, as well as wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled bathrooms. Many units also feature a private balcony. Additional property amenities include on-site laundry facilities (located in each building), on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brattle Drive have any available units?
Brattle Drive has 19 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brattle Drive have?
Some of Brattle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brattle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Brattle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brattle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Brattle Drive is pet friendly.
Does Brattle Drive offer parking?
Yes, Brattle Drive offers parking.
Does Brattle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brattle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brattle Drive have a pool?
No, Brattle Drive does not have a pool.
Does Brattle Drive have accessible units?
No, Brattle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Brattle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brattle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does Brattle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brattle Drive has units with air conditioning.
