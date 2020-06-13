Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

598 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Brattle
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
Downtown Methuen
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
56 Silk St.
56 Silk Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Available September 1st! Deleaded 3 bd in duplex, featuring in-unit laundry, dining room, hardwood floors, and 3 parking spaces. Great location near the Arlington/Somerville town line. Don't delay! Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
24 Newman Way
24 Newman Way, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
12 Ivy Cir.
12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE!!! 1bd, Laundry in Unit, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet Rooftop deck with private seating areas Covered parking for selected apartment homes Ample bike racks and storage Rental bikes for resident use Walk to stores, restaurants and high school

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
48 Milton St.
48 Milton Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Wyman St.
18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2800 sqft
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
64 Freeman St
64 Freeman Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
19 Adams Street
19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1750 sqft
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Russell Place
18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
42 Old Mystic Street
42 Old Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3659 sqft
42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Cambridge
22 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arlington, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

