365 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA📍
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 54
1 of 8
A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal.
The homes in Lexington are set in idyllic locations, and there is a wide variety of styles, catering to a range of clientele, from the brick Georgian houses near Pheasant Brook Estates to the the early 1800s Massachusetts Avenue farmhouses. No matter the type of rental housing you prefer, there's something to please everyone's tastes. What follows are a few tips to help you score your dream apartment.
List your priorities: It’s easier to pick a neighborhood when you have a strong idea of what you want. Before you do anything else, make a list of every “must have” and “would like to have” so that you have a strong starting point for your search. Also look into the transportation system and the traffic density in the area.
Round up the neighborhoods: There are many resources online to help you find that perfect neighborhood, but it doesn't hurt to get a second opinion from friends or potential neighbors, especially if you’re an out-of-towner. Look for information on local attractions, community life, parks, and recreation. But most of all, narrow your search down to a locality that fits into your lifestyle and interests.
Check them out in person: Once you've listed your top choices, it pays to visit in person (anyone who's bought something blind off of Craigslist knows what we're talking about). Check out the apartment at different times of the day to study traffic patterns, talk to people about what they like or dislike about the neighborhood, and take note of nearby grocery stores and other amenities.
While it may be a little difficult to determine which neighborhood you should choose, you can’t really go wrong with any of the Lexington areas. Each of them has their own unique personality and charm. Here's a quick description and relative price guide to your choices:
Turning Mill: Turning Hill is rampant with contemporary style homes. The area sees a high demand for rental properties.
Woodhaven/Concord Avenue: With a diverse range of housing options and a lot of art galleries and museums here, this area is highly desirable.
Countryside: Countryside is located near the Winchester/Woburn line. This neighborhood has a relaxed charm about it and ranks high on the "walkability" meter.
At the heart of Lexington is the town center, where you will find a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, from an adorable independent movie theater to a gourmet ice cream shop to a fabulous pizzeria. A host of fine art galleries can be found all over town for those looking to satiate their cultural diet. In a town alive and kickin' with tradition, the residents of Lexington are proud of their local arts and heritage. Apart from selling the freshest produce, the vibrant Lexington Farmers' Market also hosts a number of local artisans selling handicrafts, such as jewelry and ceramics.
Immerse yourself in the old world charm and and present-day poshness that defines this historic place!