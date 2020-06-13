365 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA

Tips for Renting in Lexington

The homes in Lexington are set in idyllic locations, and there is a wide variety of styles, catering to a range of clientele, from the brick Georgian houses near Pheasant Brook Estates to the the early 1800s Massachusetts Avenue farmhouses. No matter the type of rental housing you prefer, there's something to please everyone's tastes. What follows are a few tips to help you score your dream apartment.

List your priorities: It’s easier to pick a neighborhood when you have a strong idea of what you want. Before you do anything else, make a list of every “must have” and “would like to have” so that you have a strong starting point for your search. Also look into the transportation system and the traffic density in the area.

Round up the neighborhoods: There are many resources online to help you find that perfect neighborhood, but it doesn't hurt to get a second opinion from friends or potential neighbors, especially if you’re an out-of-towner. Look for information on local attractions, community life, parks, and recreation. But most of all, narrow your search down to a locality that fits into your lifestyle and interests.

Check them out in person: Once you've listed your top choices, it pays to visit in person (anyone who's bought something blind off of Craigslist knows what we're talking about). Check out the apartment at different times of the day to study traffic patterns, talk to people about what they like or dislike about the neighborhood, and take note of nearby grocery stores and other amenities.