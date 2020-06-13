Apartment List
/
MA
/
lexington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

365 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA

📍
Lexington Town Center
Follen Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Lexington Town Center
15 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Lexington Town Center
3 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lexington
1 Unit Available
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
4 Emerson Gardens Road
4 Emerson Gardens Road, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in the desirable Emerson Gardens Community! Enjoy the new designer kitchen with gleaming quartz counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a fully updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
915 Massachusetts Ave.
915 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
9999 sqft
Set back off Mas Ave, this unique carriage house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in unit laundry a dining room, living room and study over 2 floors. It also features a private backyard! Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
15 Captain Parker Arms
15 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
THE LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FULL BROKER FEE ON ALL LEXINGTON RENTALS AND OFFERING THE MONTH OF JUNE FREE ON ALL VACANT APARTMENTS. SEE BELOW FOR A PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS AND BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
32 Worthen Rd.
32 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
North Lexington
1 Unit Available
95 Gleason Rd.
95 Gleason Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95 Gleason Rd. in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
1344 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3000 sqft
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
East Lexington
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
29 Captain Parker Arms 29c
29 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included - Property Id: 169216 - Available 4/1 - PET FRIENDLY (dog breed restrictions may apply) - Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included! - NO BROKER FEE - Text/email for more information,
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Lexington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lexington is $3,351, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,155.
Studio
$2,937
1 Bed
$3,351
2 Beds
$4,155
3+ Beds
$5,222
City GuideLexington
"When the porter yells Massachusetts, I'll be there with bells / Massachusetts. Homesick as can be, Massachusetts / Only place for me, Massachusetts / [...] As you walk to Lexington, you think of glory / When those Minutemen were done, they left a story." (-Anita O'Day, "Massachusetts")

A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal.

Tips for Renting in Lexington

The homes in Lexington are set in idyllic locations, and there is a wide variety of styles, catering to a range of clientele, from the brick Georgian houses near Pheasant Brook Estates to the the early 1800s Massachusetts Avenue farmhouses. No matter the type of rental housing you prefer, there's something to please everyone's tastes. What follows are a few tips to help you score your dream apartment.

List your priorities: It’s easier to pick a neighborhood when you have a strong idea of what you want. Before you do anything else, make a list of every “must have” and “would like to have” so that you have a strong starting point for your search. Also look into the transportation system and the traffic density in the area.

Round up the neighborhoods: There are many resources online to help you find that perfect neighborhood, but it doesn't hurt to get a second opinion from friends or potential neighbors, especially if you’re an out-of-towner. Look for information on local attractions, community life, parks, and recreation. But most of all, narrow your search down to a locality that fits into your lifestyle and interests.

Check them out in person: Once you've listed your top choices, it pays to visit in person (anyone who's bought something blind off of Craigslist knows what we're talking about). Check out the apartment at different times of the day to study traffic patterns, talk to people about what they like or dislike about the neighborhood, and take note of nearby grocery stores and other amenities.

Lexington Neighborhoods

While it may be a little difficult to determine which neighborhood you should choose, you can’t really go wrong with any of the Lexington areas. Each of them has their own unique personality and charm. Here's a quick description and relative price guide to your choices:

Turning Mill: Turning Hill is rampant with contemporary style homes. The area sees a high demand for rental properties.

Woodhaven/Concord Avenue: With a diverse range of housing options and a lot of art galleries and museums here, this area is highly desirable.

Countryside: Countryside is located near the Winchester/Woburn line. This neighborhood has a relaxed charm about it and ranks high on the "walkability" meter.

Life in Lexington

At the heart of Lexington is the town center, where you will find a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, from an adorable independent movie theater to a gourmet ice cream shop to a fabulous pizzeria. A host of fine art galleries can be found all over town for those looking to satiate their cultural diet. In a town alive and kickin' with tradition, the residents of Lexington are proud of their local arts and heritage. Apart from selling the freshest produce, the vibrant Lexington Farmers' Market also hosts a number of local artisans selling handicrafts, such as jewelry and ceramics.

Immerse yourself in the old world charm and and present-day poshness that defines this historic place!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lexington?
In Lexington, the median rent is $2,937 for a studio, $3,351 for a 1-bedroom, $4,155 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,222 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lexington, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lexington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lexington include Lexington Town Center, and Follen Heights.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lexington?
Some of the colleges located in the Lexington area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lexington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lexington from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places