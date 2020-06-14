Apartment List
891 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
East Arlington
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
37 Brooks Ave.
37 Brooks Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
52 Adams St. - Unit #1 Available 06/15/20 Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in a modern apartment building located in East Arlington. Features include living room with A/C and coat closet. Modern bathroom with linen closet. Large bedroom with double closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
56 Silk St.
56 Silk Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Available September 1st! Deleaded 3 bd in duplex, featuring in-unit laundry, dining room, hardwood floors, and 3 parking spaces. Great location near the Arlington/Somerville town line. Don't delay! Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
24 Newman Way
24 Newman Way, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhouses in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plans.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Wyman St.
18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2800 sqft
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
122 Decatur St
122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this RARE opportunity to RENT this spacious condo situated in East Arlington. One bedroom one bathroom open concept condo in the back building on the second floor. HEAT and HOT WATER are INCLUDED.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
64 Freeman St
64 Freeman Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
19 Adams Street
19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1750 sqft
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Russell Place
18 Russell Place, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
18 Russell Place Apt #1, Arlington, MA 02474 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Maggie Lowe, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Warren Residential, (603) 490-0542. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
42 Old Mystic Street
42 Old Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3659 sqft
42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
290 Massachusetts
290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
550 sqft
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,287
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Arlington, MA

"And I'm proud to be on this peaceful piece of property, I'm on sacred ground and I'm in the best of company, I'm thankful for those thankful for the things I've done, I can rest in peace, I'm one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington." - (Trace Adkins, "Arlington")

Long before Arlington would become a desireable suburb of Boston, it served as the hunting ground for the Massachusetts tribe, who called it "Menotomy", or "swift running water" due to its location near the Mystic River. The colonists, settled the area by 1635, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited towns in the country. With its balmy summers, a location by the edge of the Massachusetts Bay, peaceful neighborhoods and rich history, it now serves as a retreat from the city for nearby Bostonians. Arlington is relatively exclusive, boasting a median household income nearly $20,000 higher than the state median for its 42,844 residents. A great urban-village lifestyle evokes Cambridge, which is probably why Bostonians flock to this town like flies to a honey factory explosion!

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arlington, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

