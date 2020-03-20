All apartments in Arlington
604 Concord

604 Concord Turnpike · No Longer Available
Location

604 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
 Stunning corner unit; large 2 bedroom 2 bath over looking Fresh Pond Reservation with solid Maple hardwood floors throughout bright open layouts with oversized windows gas stove stainless steel appliances granite counters in-unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Concord have any available units?
604 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 604 Concord have?
Some of 604 Concord's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
604 Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 604 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 604 Concord offer parking?
No, 604 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 604 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Concord offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Concord have a pool?
No, 604 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 604 Concord have accessible units?
No, 604 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Concord does not have units with air conditioning.
