602 Concord

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom and 2 bath luxury corner unit facing the lovely Fresh Pond Reservation and adjacent to the Fresh Pond Mall. It has solid maple hardwood floors throughout bright open layouts with oversized windows gas stove stainless steel appliances granite counters and in-unit washer/dryer.