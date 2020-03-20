All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 602 Concord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
602 Concord
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

602 Concord

602 Concord Turnpike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

602 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom and 2 bath luxury corner unit facing the lovely Fresh Pond Reservation and adjacent to the Fresh Pond Mall. It has solid maple hardwood floors throughout bright open layouts with oversized windows gas stove stainless steel appliances granite counters and in-unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Concord have any available units?
602 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 602 Concord have?
Some of 602 Concord's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
602 Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 602 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 602 Concord offer parking?
No, 602 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 602 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Concord offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Concord have a pool?
No, 602 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 602 Concord have accessible units?
No, 602 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Concord does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music