Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 103 Oxford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
103 Oxford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 Oxford
103 Oxford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
East Arlington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
103 Oxford Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 350 Massachusetts Ave opp Lake St (0.26 mi)Bus: 87 Broadway @ Oxford St (0.04 mi)Bus: 80 Medford St opp Warren St (0.65 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Oxford have any available units?
103 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, MA
.
Is 103 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
103 Oxford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 103 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 103 Oxford offer parking?
No, 103 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 103 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Oxford have a pool?
No, 103 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 103 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 103 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Oxford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Lawrence, MA
Peabody, MA
Lexington, MA
Norwood, MA
Burlington, MA
Franklin, MA
Needham, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arlington Center
Arlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington
Apartments Near Colleges
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School
Berklee College of Music