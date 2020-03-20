All apartments in Arlington
103 Oxford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

103 Oxford

103 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Oxford Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 350  Massachusetts Ave opp Lake St (0.26 mi)Bus: 87  Broadway @ Oxford St (0.04 mi)Bus: 80  Medford St opp Warren St (0.65 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Oxford have any available units?
103 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
Is 103 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
103 Oxford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 103 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 103 Oxford offer parking?
No, 103 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 103 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Oxford have a pool?
No, 103 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 103 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 103 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Oxford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
