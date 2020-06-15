All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3406 Black Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3406 Black Forest Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

3406 Black Forest Lane

3406 Black Forest Lane · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3406 Black Forest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

**COMING SOON!!! WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ON THIS PROPERTY.
This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It has a spacious kitchen with newer appliances, a 2 car attached garage, and a huge back yard perfect for summer entertainment. Stop by today! Together, we can make this house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have any available units?
3406 Black Forest Lane has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3406 Black Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Black Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Black Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Black Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Black Forest Lane does offer parking.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Black Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 3406 Black Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 3406 Black Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Black Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Black Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Black Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3406 Black Forest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity