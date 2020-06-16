611 South Wells Street

Amenities
AMAZING VIEWS FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO~LARGE BALCONY~MUST SEE!
Stunning 1000SF 1Bed/2 bath condo! Features high end kitchen, floor to ceiling windows with beautiful city views, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and more! Garage parking INCLUDED! Building features doorman, spa w/hot tub & steam room, exercise, party room, storage, and business center. Non smokers, please! Available July 1st.
Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
