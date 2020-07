Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage fire pit internet cafe lobby media room pool table

At OneEleven, every day counts. Located at 111 West Wacker Drive, our brand new apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows with river views that create a breathtaking scene. Generous floor plans reveal the high-minded design and finish of the open layouts. Club OneEleven features expansive private amenities with an array of indulgences including a fitness center, spa pool, signature outdoor spaces, and more. Situated on the edge of the Loop at the gateway to River North, transportation, fine dining and world-class shopping are all minutes from your doorstep.