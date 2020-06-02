All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6465 Chariot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6465 Chariot Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

6465 Chariot Street

6465 Chariot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6465 Chariot Street, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/479b6b20bd ---- Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA townhome in excellent Sandy Springs Location! Kitchen features stained cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors on main level, trey ceilings in bedroom; separate living room/dining room off kitchen with butler\'s pantry. Property overlooks pool, Washer and Dryer included. Close to Perimeter Mall, GA 400, I-285, shopping and restaurants. Landscaping and garbage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 Chariot Street have any available units?
6465 Chariot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6465 Chariot Street have?
Some of 6465 Chariot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 Chariot Street currently offering any rent specials?
6465 Chariot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 Chariot Street pet-friendly?
No, 6465 Chariot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6465 Chariot Street offer parking?
Yes, 6465 Chariot Street offers parking.
Does 6465 Chariot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6465 Chariot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 Chariot Street have a pool?
Yes, 6465 Chariot Street has a pool.
Does 6465 Chariot Street have accessible units?
No, 6465 Chariot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 Chariot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6465 Chariot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 Chariot Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6465 Chariot Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College