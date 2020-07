The Eva Atlanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym game room pool internet access lobby media room parking cc payments e-payments internet cafe online portal pool table tennis court

**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.** Welcome to The Eva, an elevated community of upscale, high-rise apartments in the desirable city of Sandy Springs. Our one, two, three-bedroom and penthouse homes feature stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and a balcony with skyline views of downtown Atlanta and the nearby King and Queen Towers. Our pet-friendly community offers a selection of newly updated amenities including the community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and leasing lobby. We also provide community-wide Wi-Fi access and an on-site management team. The location of our apartments near Perimeter Mall make it easy to enjoy the neighborhood favorites including City Springs, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Chastain Park Amphitheater and trendy restaurants within minutes of your ...