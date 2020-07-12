/
downtown sandy springs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
286 Apartments for rent in Downtown Sandy Springs, Sandy Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1145 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,252
1467 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site fireplace, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private amenity deck. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,418
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
21 Units Available
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1112 sqft
Best skyline views of Atlanta from our fabulous Roof top. Stunning amenities including a game room, rooftop pool and high-endurance fitness center. Subway tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
$
20 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5805 Mountain Creek Rd
5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765 Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 Johnson Ferry Road
300 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
980 sqft
Picture Perfect Home in sought after 55+ Community of Mount Vernon Towers! You will love this one, steps from the elevator and the sitting room with in Unit Laundry! Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint! Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Open floor plan for
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6107 Harleston Road
6107 Harleston Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1580 sqft
Find your 'zen' in this quaint Brick Bungalow located in the heart of coveted Sandy Springs! This spacious home consists of 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Large kitchen with lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Sandy Springs
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1500 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-285. Also close to Perimeter Center and Georgia State University North campus. Woodcrest flooring and private patios or balconies in every apartment. On-site sports facilities and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1681 sqft
In the heart of the Perimeter Center area in Atlanta, Glen Lake Apartments offer luxury units with access to all the shopping and dining you could hope for. Fitness center and zen garden on site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
57 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1500 sqft
Newly renovated units with Juliet balconies and French doors. Ample community amenities, including a swimming pool and fitness studio. Easy access to I-285. Close to Perimeter Mall for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Wentworth Street
5444 Wentworth St, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2070 sqft
5444 Wentworth Street Available 08/01/20 This perfect townhouse located inside the Perimeter, gated community - Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings; plenty of natural light, hardwoods throughout the main level.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
Novel perimeter CODE: 5755-N - Property Id: 312518 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
105 Beverly Place
105 Beverly Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
Availablity date July 25. Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA 2 story Sandy Springs brick townhome in exclusive gated community.
