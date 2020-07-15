/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM
131 Studio Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
443 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,065
610 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
667 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,143
544 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 15 at 01:21 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy Springs
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,346
685 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
$
69 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,254
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,091
518 sqft
Located along Akers Mill Rd and close to I-285. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a garage. Community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$870
609 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,183
593 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy Springs
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
513 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Wildwood
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
692 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
20 Units Available
Lenox
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,197
666 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
19 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,320
652 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
49 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$979
522 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,285
563 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$880
560 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
$
48 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,474
661 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
23 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
22 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
14 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
25 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$991
558 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
