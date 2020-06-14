Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

339 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highpoint
13 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$877
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Perimeter Center
9 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Highpoint
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1547 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Springs Apartments
21 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lost Forest
24 Units Available
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
North Springs Apartments
30 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1530 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
27 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,150
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
640 Granville Court
640 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1032 sqft
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6980 Roswell Road
6980 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 Granville Ct
406 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Adorable condo located in Granville Condominiums, the perfect location less than 1/2 mile to GA-400- inside the perimeter! Gated community with swim & fitness

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6900 Roswell Road NE
6900 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous, Gated Sandy Springs location! Clubhouse, workout room and pool! Kitchen with granite and ss appliances, tile floors in baths, pedestal sink in guest powder room, neutral paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
901 Abernathy Road
901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5060 Riverview Road
5060 Riverview Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3608 sqft
SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE & Beautifully styled, understated elegant Frank Lloyd Wright home situated on 2.85 acres with Chattahoochee River views.
City Guide for Sandy Springs, GA

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)

In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sandy Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sandy Springs, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

