339 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with gym
"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)
In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.