2 bedroom apartments
396 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
19 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Lost Forest
23 Units Available
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Perimeter Center
34 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
26 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1241 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
8 Units Available
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1467 sqft
This green-living community at The Adair apartments near the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs, GA is perfect for those commuting to Atlanta. Stylish interiors boast stainless steel kitchen, while on-site amenities include pool and clubhouse.
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
North Brookhaven
25 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
19 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Highpoint
6 Units Available
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1184 sqft
When not enjoying your one-, two- or three-bedroom home and its amenities--such as a fireplace, recent renovations and private patio--take advantage of everything outside your door, including a media room, pool, gym and more.
Perimeter Center
38 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Highpoint
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
15 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Highpoint
19 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1143 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
Downtown Sandy Springs
28 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Highpoint
2 Units Available
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1090 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.
The Branches
1 Unit Available
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
1 Unit Available
1107 Old Hammond Chase
1107 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1245 sqft
$1295 –2 Bed / 2 Bath townhome with lots of upgrades! Available June 10, 2020! Fantastic unit. It has a family room with a fireplace, roommate floorplan, sunroom, and dining room. Kitchen appliances included. Very quiet and private.
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1230 sqft
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
901 Abernathy Road
901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
956 Persimmon Point
956 Persimmon Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Move-in ready. Gated stunning Townhouse in the heart of Sandy Springs. WALK to MARTA. Built-in ELEVATOR is available for those who might need one with an additional rental fee due to insurance costs.
Downtown Sandy Springs
1 Unit Available
300 Johnson Ferry Road
300 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
980 sqft
Picture Perfect Home in sought after 55+ Community of Mount Vernon Towers! You will love this one, steps from the elevator and the sitting room with in Unit Laundry! Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint! Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Open floor plan for
