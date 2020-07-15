All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like Adley City Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
Adley City Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Adley City Springs

6075 Roswell Road · (218) 357-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Downtown Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 12+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 354 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,529

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 445 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,529

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,529

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 225+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 470 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 170 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 197+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adley City Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
golf room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments fused with style and modern convenience. You can enjoy luxury living by lounging around our resort-style pool, getting social in our indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, or by getting energized in our high endurance fitness center. Our community offers this and many more luxury amenities to ensure you’ll love calling Adley City Springs Apartments home.

Adley City Springs Apartments is a large pet-friendly community offering the perfect balance of luxury and location. We are central to the many great shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer. With excellent access to major roads, including Interstate 285, your morning commute will be quick and easy. Contact us today to find the perfect home at Adley City Springs Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot. Underground Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adley City Springs have any available units?
Adley City Springs has 443 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Adley City Springs have?
Some of Adley City Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adley City Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Adley City Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adley City Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Adley City Springs is pet friendly.
Does Adley City Springs offer parking?
Yes, Adley City Springs offers parking.
Does Adley City Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adley City Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adley City Springs have a pool?
Yes, Adley City Springs has a pool.
Does Adley City Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Adley City Springs has accessible units.
Does Adley City Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adley City Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Adley City Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Adley City Springs has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Adley City Springs?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity