All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like Lodge on the Chattahoochee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Lodge on the Chattahoochee

Open Now until 6pm
9401 Roberts Dr · (770) 288-5943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 23A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 09A · Avail. Aug 20

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 29Q · Avail. Aug 7

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09H · Avail. now

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 19D · Avail. Aug 21

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lodge on the Chattahoochee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
basketball court
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Whether you're taking a dip in the pool, kayaking in the river just steps from your front door, or hosting a cookout with friends at the barbecue lounge, The Lodge is a place for outdoor recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2-3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (of which $200 is non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet (30 lbs or less), $50/month per pet (over 30 lbs)
restrictions: Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs or less. Pets must be at least six (6) months old. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow Chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, and any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Storage Details: 9'x19' unit: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have any available units?
Lodge on the Chattahoochee has 5 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have?
Some of Lodge on the Chattahoochee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lodge on the Chattahoochee currently offering any rent specials?
Lodge on the Chattahoochee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lodge on the Chattahoochee pet-friendly?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee is pet friendly.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee offer parking?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee offers parking.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have a pool?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee has a pool.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have accessible units?
No, Lodge on the Chattahoochee does not have accessible units.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee has units with dishwashers.
Does Lodge on the Chattahoochee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lodge on the Chattahoochee has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lodge on the Chattahoochee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity