Lodge on the Chattahoochee

Lease Length: 7-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2-3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (of which $200 is non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet (30 lbs or less), $50/month per pet (over 30 lbs)
restrictions: Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs or less. Pets must be at least six (6) months old. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow Chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, and any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.