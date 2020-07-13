/
pet friendly apartments
393 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
16 Units Available
Highpoint
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
12 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
7 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
6 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
38 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
39 Units Available
The Branches
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1216 sqft
Located in Perimeter Center, close to the North Springs MARTA. Community has nature trails and an electric car charging station. Units feature water-efficient plumbing fixtures, energy efficient appliances and are NEST-friendly.
17 Units Available
Highpoint
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
16 Units Available
North Springs Apartments
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
57 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
119 Units Available
Sandy Springs ITP
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
26 Units Available
Highpoint
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
7 Units Available
Highpoint
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When not enjoying your one-, two- or three-bedroom home and its amenities--such as a fireplace, recent renovations and private patio--take advantage of everything outside your door, including a media room, pool, gym and more.
1 Unit Available
Bishop
1115 Springwood Connector, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
Bishop 1X1 Promo Code: 1115-B - Property Id: 312843 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
Novel perimeter CODE: 5755-N - Property Id: 312518 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
North Springs Apartments
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.
1 Unit Available
Highpoint
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.
1 Unit Available
Highpoint
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
Windsor Chastain Promo Code: 225-W - Property Id: 312891 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
8903 Carroll Manor Dr
8903 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
Sandy Springs Beautiful Townhome By the lake - Property Id: 308862 Well maintained and Beautifully updated 3bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
5805 Mountain Creek Rd
5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765 Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping.
