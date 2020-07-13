Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court yoga internet cafe

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours and Self-Guided tours are available. Call us today for more information.

Cast your worries aside and come home to our newly renovated apartments that await at the Flats at North Springs. The naturally scenic grounds are beautifully wooded and richly landscaped to create an ambiance of serenity in Sandy Springs, GA. The stately architecture hints to the classic appeal and designer touches found inside every apartment for rent within this pristine community.



Cross the threshold of the one, two or three bedroom apartment, and your eyes will be drawn to the attractive package of features, from the soaring ten-foot ceilings down to the deluxe wood-style flooring. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



Nestled in the towering trees, the park-like setting of this community welcomes you home after a long day. Relax in the figure-eight swimming pool or u