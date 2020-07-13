All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

The Flats at North Springs

6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd · (844) 730-6517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1235 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0635 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0622 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0531 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 0831 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0910 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at North Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
internet cafe
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours and Self-Guided tours are available. Call us today for more information.
Cast your worries aside and come home to our newly renovated apartments that await at the Flats at North Springs. The naturally scenic grounds are beautifully wooded and richly landscaped to create an ambiance of serenity in Sandy Springs, GA. The stately architecture hints to the classic appeal and designer touches found inside every apartment for rent within this pristine community.

Cross the threshold of the one, two or three bedroom apartment, and your eyes will be drawn to the attractive package of features, from the soaring ten-foot ceilings down to the deluxe wood-style flooring. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Nestled in the towering trees, the park-like setting of this community welcomes you home after a long day. Relax in the figure-eight swimming pool or u

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $250-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at North Springs have any available units?
The Flats at North Springs has 18 units available starting at $1,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Flats at North Springs have?
Some of The Flats at North Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at North Springs currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at North Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at North Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at North Springs offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs offers parking.
Does The Flats at North Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at North Springs have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs has a pool.
Does The Flats at North Springs have accessible units?
No, The Flats at North Springs does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at North Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does The Flats at North Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Flats at North Springs has units with air conditioning.
