Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

327 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with garage

Sandy Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
1 of 72

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
27 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,150
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Glenridge Close Circle
220 Glenridge Close Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
2980 sqft
This beautiful, 2 story home boasts an amazing floor plan, ideal for entertaining + family get togethers. Huge kitchen w/ loads of cabinet/countertop space+ open view to family rm featuring vaulted ceiling.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6680 Williamson Drive
6680 Williamson Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
8 Bedrooms
$6,500
6000 sqft
Wow! What an amazing totally renovated like brand-new house! Very large home with 6 BR, 6 Full Baths & full finished Basement! 3 Large Masonry Electric Fireplaces! Hardwood Floors! Large Master w/ Fireplace with double closets! Private Office with

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
220 Wessex Court
220 Wessex Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2581 sqft
Stunning spacious home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with large 2 car garage with finished basement. Updated with lots of quality living space and storage, hardwood flooring throughout with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
615 Regency Forest Court
615 Regency Forest Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
4206 sqft
Immaculate executive home in Sandy Springs. Open floorplan, beautiful windows & great natural light. Large kitchen w/ fireplace-keeping room, & dining area. Huge rear deck overlooks stunning pool/hot tub & meticulously landscaped backyard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
53 High Top Way
53 High Top Way, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2204 sqft
SANDY SPRINGS BEST LOCATION!QUIET ENCLAVE OF LUXURY TOWNHOMES AND HOUSES.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
745 Wood Duck Ct
745 Wood Duck Court, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6254 sqft
Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
956 Persimmon Point
956 Persimmon Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Move-in ready. Gated stunning Townhouse in the heart of Sandy Springs. WALK to MARTA. Built-in ELEVATOR is available for those who might need one with an additional rental fee due to insurance costs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive - 1002
795 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
Regal 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Park Towers Community in Sandy Springs, GA. Features include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and assigned/covered parking. Picture windows and balcony fill the space with plenty of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Mount Vernon Cove
203 Mount Vernon Cv, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
ONE OF MT VERNON WALK'S LARGEST FLOOR PLAN! EXCELLENT LOCATION N THE HEART OF SANDY SPRINGS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8845 North River Parkway # 1B
8845 North River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1460 sqft
Spacious private, end unit townhouse in Sandy Springs. 3-bedroom with oversized closets, 2 and a 1/2 baths, new deck overlooking wooded backyard, fully renovated kitchen, 2-car garage.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
530 Elden Drive NE
530 Elden Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4335 sqft
Charming executive home on wooded private lot situated in the sweet spot between Buckhead and Sandy Springs this nicely updated home offers intown living at an unbelievable price. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and intricate millwork throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dunwoody Panhandle
1 Unit Available
2960 Coles Way
2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2484 sqft
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom.

1 of 111

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northside Woods
1 Unit Available
997 Davis Drive
997 Davis Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$40,000
14833 sqft
Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead area, this fully furnished Estate features a stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6174 Ferry Dr
6174 Ferry Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Charming updated home available for rent minutes away from the everything Sandy Springs has to offer; walking distance to Sandy Springs City Center, Springs Landing Shopping Center, Marsh Creek Garden Park, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
4201 Deming Circle
4201 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1801 sqft
End Unit! Three level town home with HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE INTERIOR, MANY UPGRADES, Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons or cabinets and storage, a large island and breakfast bar, High end kitchen stainless steel appliances .

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
540 Windsor Pkwy
540 Windsor Parkway Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
2442 sqft
Updated and expanded ranch with large master, kitchen overlooking family room, dining and living rooms. A great home with an open floor plan, fenced yard, with lots of parking.

1 of 31

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
5935 Reddington Way
5935 Reddington Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3402 sqft
Exquisitely Maintained END-unit townhome in the Heart of Sandy Springs. Water and Trash/Recycling included in rent. Premium Lot. 2 car garage w/largest driveway in community offers plenty of parking.

1 of 31

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
4208 Deming Circle
4208 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
This house screams designer and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
130 Inland Drive
130 Inland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3900 sqft
Rare opportunity to give your family private pool access this summer.
City Guide for Sandy Springs, GA

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)

In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sandy Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

