3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:47 PM
441 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
5700 Kayron Drive
5700 Kayron Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1785 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath rental home in the heart of Sandy Springs. Great location to everything. Home is very spacious, covered parking and has a large backyard. Close to Sandy Springs district.
North Springs Apartments
220 Wessex Court
220 Wessex Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Stunning spacious home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with large 2 car garage with finished basement. Updated with lots of quality living space and storage, hardwood flooring throughout with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
180 N Springs Ct
180 North Springs Court, Sandy Springs, GA
4-sided brick colonial home in desirable Sandy Springs. Well maintained, in quiet, safe and kid-friendly neighborhood. Conveniently close to Mercedes-Benz HQ, IBM, GA-400, shops, restaurants and parks. Unfurnished.
Highpoint
615 Regency Forest Court
615 Regency Forest Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Immaculate executive home in Sandy Springs. Open floorplan, beautiful windows & great natural light. Large kitchen w/ fireplace-keeping room, & dining area. Huge rear deck overlooks stunning pool/hot tub & meticulously landscaped backyard.
Sandy Springs ITP
5537 Kingsport Dr
5537 Kingsport Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1284 sqft
Location... Location... Location...You will love this fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo! This unit also has a washer and dryer in the unit!
Highpoint
5583 Benton Woods Drive
5583 Benton Woods Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
WELCOME HOME!!! Newly renovated Ranch Style home on a cul-de-sac. Easy access to hospitals, shopping, dinning and entertainment. Access to GA 400 and I 285 within minutes of home.
5060 Riverview Road
5060 Riverview Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE & Beautifully styled, understated elegant Frank Lloyd Wright home situated on 2.85 acres with Chattahoochee River views.
Riverside
53 High Top Way
53 High Top Way, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2204 sqft
SANDY SPRINGS BEST LOCATION!QUIET ENCLAVE OF LUXURY TOWNHOMES AND HOUSES.
Sandy Springs ITP
745 Wood Duck Ct
745 Wood Duck Court, Sandy Springs, GA
Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also
6105 glenridge Drive
6105 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Great totally renovated like brand-new house in the heart of Sandy Springs. Large home with 6 BR, 6 Full baths with 2 kitchens and 2 laundry rooms. Brand-new modern kitchens and bathrooms! Includes a large living room, a guest room, and an office.
203 Mount Vernon Cove
203 Mount Vernon Cv, Sandy Springs, GA
ONE OF MT VERNON WALK'S LARGEST FLOOR PLAN! EXCELLENT LOCATION N THE HEART OF SANDY SPRINGS.
Riverside
70 Whispering Way
70 Whispering Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district.
8845 North River Parkway # 1B
8845 North River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1460 sqft
Spacious private, end unit townhouse in Sandy Springs. 3-bedroom with oversized closets, 2 and a 1/2 baths, new deck overlooking wooded backyard, fully renovated kitchen, 2-car garage.
Highpoint
530 Elden Drive NE
530 Elden Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Charming executive home on wooded private lot situated in the sweet spot between Buckhead and Sandy Springs this nicely updated home offers intown living at an unbelievable price. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and intricate millwork throughout.
Dunwoody Panhandle
2960 Coles Way
2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom.
7820 Kiverton Place
7820 Kiver Ton Place, Sandy Springs, GA
GREAT CONDITION and charming 3-floor/4-bed/3.5-bath townhome in gated community. GREAT LOCATION! <5 min drive to GA400/US19 Exit #5 & #6 for convenient commute and access to entertainment and restaurants. Walk to golf club and water-front park.
Downtown Sandy Springs
6107 Harleston Road
6107 Harleston Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1580 sqft
Find your 'zen' in this quaint Brick Bungalow located in the heart of coveted Sandy Springs! This spacious home consists of 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Large kitchen with lots of storage.
Riverside
6174 Ferry Dr
6174 Ferry Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Charming updated home available for rent minutes away from the everything Sandy Springs has to offer; walking distance to Sandy Springs City Center, Springs Landing Shopping Center, Marsh Creek Garden Park, shopping, restaurants.
Perimeter Center
1007 Pearl Point
1007 Pearl Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1880 sqft
Beautifully maintained home in the heart of the Perimeter; Spacious 3 bedrooms on top floor with option of 4th bedroom or office on the terrace level including a full bath.
Sandy Springs ITP
134 W Wieuca Road
134 West Wieuca Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Luxury Lock and go living. Walk to Chastain Park, Sprouts, Starbucks and much more. Bright and open spaces and exceptional details, including an elevator to access all floors with ease.
Highpoint
4201 Deming Circle
4201 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1801 sqft
End Unit! Three level town home with HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE INTERIOR, MANY UPGRADES, Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons or cabinets and storage, a large island and breakfast bar, High end kitchen stainless steel appliances .
Highpoint
540 Windsor Pkwy
540 Windsor Parkway Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
2442 sqft
Updated and expanded ranch with large master, kitchen overlooking family room, dining and living rooms. A great home with an open floor plan, fenced yard, with lots of parking.
Sandy Springs ITP
5935 Reddington Way
5935 Reddington Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3402 sqft
Exquisitely Maintained END-unit townhome in the Heart of Sandy Springs. Water and Trash/Recycling included in rent. Premium Lot. 2 car garage w/largest driveway in community offers plenty of parking.
Highpoint
4208 Deming Circle
4208 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
This house screams designer and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle.
