Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

374 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Sandy Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
19 Units Available
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1112 sqft
Best skyline views of Atlanta from our fabulous Roof top. Stunning amenities including a game room, rooftop pool and high-endurance fitness center. Subway tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Highpoint
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
9 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
North Brookhaven
26 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1547 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
23 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Springs Apartments
22 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lost Forest
24 Units Available
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
North Springs Apartments
32 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1530 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
27 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,150
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highpoint
2 Units Available
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1090 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 Granville Ct
406 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Adorable condo located in Granville Condominiums, the perfect location less than 1/2 mile to GA-400- inside the perimeter! Gated community with swim & fitness

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Sandy Springs
1 Unit Available
5805 Mountain Creek Rd
5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765 Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6980 Roswell Road
6980 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
City Guide for Sandy Springs, GA

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)

In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sandy Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sandy Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Sandy Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

