2 bed 2 bath apartments
373 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
999 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1241 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1467 sqft
This green-living community at The Adair apartments near the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs, GA is perfect for those commuting to Atlanta. Stylish interiors boast stainless steel kitchen, while on-site amenities include pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
North Brookhaven
25 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highpoint
12 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Perimeter Center
38 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Highpoint
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Perimeter Center
10 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1159 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highpoint
19 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1143 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Downtown Sandy Springs
28 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Branches
1 Unit Available
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
1107 Old Hammond Chase
1107 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1245 sqft
$1295 –2 Bed / 2 Bath townhome with lots of upgrades! Available June 10, 2020! Fantastic unit. It has a family room with a fireplace, roommate floorplan, sunroom, and dining room. Kitchen appliances included. Very quiet and private.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8104 Santa Fe Pkwy Apt 1
8104 Santa Fe Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1083 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms / Two Bathrooms Condo Available NOW! This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo features 1083 square feet of living space with great amenities and an outstanding natural environment.
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1230 sqft
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
901 Abernathy Road
901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
1104 Garden Court
1104 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
Available July 10th. Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs. The unit features an open floor plan with updated flooring throughout. Kitchen features black appliances and view of the family.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6307 Santa Fe Parkway
6307 Santa Fe Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1083 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath top floor condominium in gated Victoria Heights community! Open and bright floor plan! Vaulted ceiling & hardwood floors in living room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202
1501 Huntcliff Village Court, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
930 sqft
Renovated 2X2 with Washer & Dryer - Property Id: 238305 Here you can enjoy community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a tanning deck, and two lit tennis courts, all designed to meet your every need.
