/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
359 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Highpoint
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
57 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1620 sqft
This green-living community at The Adair apartments near the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs, GA is perfect for those commuting to Atlanta. Stylish interiors boast stainless steel kitchen, while on-site amenities include pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
7 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Highpoint
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
North Springs Apartments
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1530 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Highpoint
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1543 sqft
When not enjoying your one-, two- or three-bedroom home and its amenities--such as a fireplace, recent renovations and private patio--take advantage of everything outside your door, including a media room, pool, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Branches
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5138 Northside Drive
5138 Northside Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1503 sqft
Executive Apartment/Carriage Home Attached to a Grand Estate. Home is Gated and is on 3 private acres. Furnished and Available Now. 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms w/ Plenty of Room for a home office and your own Peloton. Think St. Regis Meets Alys Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Springs Apartments
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Beverly Place
105 Beverly Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
Availablity date July 25. Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA 2 story Sandy Springs brick townhome in exclusive gated community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
1104 Garden Ct
1104 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs - Great location near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, Marta, Mercedes Benz Headquarters. 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with back patio. Washer / Dryer, water, and trash all included in rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
557 Northridge Crossing Dr B
557 Northridge Crossing Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
1136 sqft
Renting a "one "bedroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 129295 Renting out a one bedroom with its own toilet and bathroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse. Separate toilet and bathroom in all rooms . No sharing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Springs Apartments
7309 Cardigan Cir
7309 Cardigan Circle, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1395 sqft
ASK US HOW TO MOVE WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Classic Design. Great Sandy Springs Location!! Clean, Quiet, and in a fantastic location! Large rooms in this 3 bedroom; 2 1/2 bathroom two-story condo/townhouse.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
8900 Carroll Manor Dr
8900 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
Renovated duplex townhome is move-in ready & boasts one of the only open floor plan concepts in the community. Hardwood flooring found throughout, dental molding found on main-level & crown molding in all other rooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Springs Apartments
7118 Stonington Drive
7118 Stonington Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1794 sqft
Great, large townhouse in Sandy Springs minutes from Hwy 400/exit 6. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on main level. Kitchen has granite counter tops and ALL appliances including washer and dryer! Beautiful patio perfect for entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint
5137 Roswell Road NE # 4
5137 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1311 sqft
Adorable unit close to Buckhead and the Perimeter! Great location with community pool/tennis and clubhouse. Gorgeous dark hardwood floors in the living and dining area. Sunroom off the back with tons of natural light and tile flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lost Forest
115 Barrington Hills Drive
115 Spring Creek Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
823 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom freshly renovated (last year), brand new kitchen, brand new bathroom, brand new hardwood flooring, fresh paint, be the first to enjoy a cozy apartment.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Spalding Drive
1165 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
3304 sqft
Great location and walk ability to Marta and downtown Dunwoody with sidewalks.Easy access to 400 and Sandy Springs.This house has so much flexibility of space with a master on the main or upstairs in addition to 2 other bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint
540 Windsor Pkwy
540 Windsor Parkway Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2442 sqft
Updated and expanded ranch with large master, kitchen overlooking family room, dining and living rooms. A great home with an open floor plan, fenced yard, with lots of parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
640 Granville Court
640 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1032 sqft
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Old Hammond Chase
1313 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
This huge charming well maintained 1 bed/1 bath condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall,
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSandy Springs 3 BedroomsSandy Springs Accessible ApartmentsSandy Springs Apartments with Balcony
Sandy Springs Apartments with GarageSandy Springs Apartments with GymSandy Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSandy Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool