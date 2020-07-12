/
highpoint
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
434 Apartments for rent in Highpoint, Sandy Springs, GA
$
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
$
19 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
16 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
17 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
29 Units Available
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1500 sqft
Newly renovated units with Juliet balconies and French doors. Ample community amenities, including a swimming pool and fitness studio. Easy access to I-285. Close to Perimeter Mall for convenient shopping and dining.
$
26 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
3 Units Available
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Landscaped community with courtyards, picnic area, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and a dog park. Within walking distance of the Chastain School and the Kroger Plaza.
7 Units Available
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When not enjoying your one-, two- or three-bedroom home and its amenities--such as a fireplace, recent renovations and private patio--take advantage of everything outside your door, including a media room, pool, gym and more.
1 Unit Available
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.
1 Unit Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
Windsor Chastain Promo Code: 225-W - Property Id: 312891 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
5137 Roswell Road NE # 4
5137 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1311 sqft
Adorable unit close to Buckhead and the Perimeter! Great location with community pool/tennis and clubhouse. Gorgeous dark hardwood floors in the living and dining area. Sunroom off the back with tons of natural light and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
540 Windsor Pkwy
540 Windsor Parkway Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2442 sqft
Updated and expanded ranch with large master, kitchen overlooking family room, dining and living rooms. A great home with an open floor plan, fenced yard, with lots of parking.
1 Unit Available
615 Regency Forest Court
615 Regency Forest Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
4206 sqft
Immaculate executive home in Sandy Springs. Open floorplan, beautiful windows & great natural light. Large kitchen w/ fireplace-keeping room, & dining area. Huge rear deck overlooks stunning pool/hot tub & meticulously landscaped backyard.
1 Unit Available
4208 Deming Circle
4208 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
This house screams designer and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
130 Inland Drive
130 Inland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3900 sqft
Rare opportunity to give your family private pool access this summer.
1 Unit Available
810 Starlight Drive
810 Starlight Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Wonderful split level home in Sandy Springs. Home has really nice features such as hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. Backyard has a lot of charm.
1 Unit Available
5415 Northland Dr Unit 111
5415 Northland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1680 sqft
Spectacular Condo in the Heart of Sandy Springs! Amazing 2 dual master condo with beautiful lighting and hardwood flooring in the family, dining, and kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
200 High Point Walk
200 High Point Walk Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
6533 sqft
Beautiful 2-story entry foyer. Ideal open, flowing layout for entertaining and family gatherings. Oversized dining room. Family room with coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, built-ins and French doors to fabulous patio overlooking backyard.
1 Unit Available
465 Elden Drive
465 Elden Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2501 sqft
Immaculate Sandy Springs family home for lease.
1 Unit Available
408 Tall Oaks Drive
408 Tall Oaks Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3200 sqft
Location!Location!Location! Spacious Home with a new modern kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. Brand new modern bathrooms with high end vanities & marbles. Hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining & living rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Highpoint
23 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
11 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
