perimeter center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
353 Apartments for rent in Perimeter Center, Sandy Springs, GA
25 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,143
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
28 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,050
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
11 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
16 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
15 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
77 Units Available
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
38 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
5 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
57 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
13 Units Available
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1632 sqft
Situated in the Buckhead neighborhood and within the Morris Brandon school district. Flats and townhomes with smart home features in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Perfect for those seeking easy access to Highway 285.
27 Units Available
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1314 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
Novel perimeter CODE: 5755-N - Property Id: 312518 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
1104 Garden Ct
1104 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs - Great location near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, Marta, Mercedes Benz Headquarters. 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with back patio. Washer / Dryer, water, and trash all included in rent.
1 Unit Available
534 Sarabrook Place
534 Sarabrook Place, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2773 sqft
Showings to start early July for this stunning updated end unit townhome in desirable Glenridge Heights! A private gated neighborhood with easy access to 285 & 400, this spacious 4 bedroom, 4.
1 Unit Available
901 Abernathy Road
901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen
1 Unit Available
799 Hammond Drive
799 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Awesome open concept 2/2 in the heart of Sandy Springs close to Uncle Julio's, Perimeter Mall, shopping and parks. Super convenient to 400, 285 and Roswell Road.
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
1 Unit Available
4730 Cypress Commons
4730 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Best Gated Location at Perimeter in Dunwoody! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA + Bonus Room TH located in lush courtyard.
1 Unit Available
11 Perimeter Center E
11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1097 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck.
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
18 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
24 Units Available
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1863 sqft
Stunning interior design throughout this green community with five-star amenities that include a 24-hour gym, pool and more. Stylish, modern interiors. Minutes from GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall.
