Apartment List
/
GA
/
sandy springs
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

366 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sandy Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lost Forest
24 Units Available
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Springs Apartments
30 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1530 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Sandy Springs
1 Unit Available
5805 Mountain Creek Rd
5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765 Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunwoody Panhandle
1 Unit Available
610 Natchez Trce
610 Natchez Trace, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Fantastic upper level, end unit in Dunwoody Lakes! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Fresh paint. Updated lighting, hardware, tiled kitchen/baths, lots of crown molding. Large fireside great room opens to gorgeous sunroom w/deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6900 Roswell Road NE
6900 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous, Gated Sandy Springs location! Clubhouse, workout room and pool! Kitchen with granite and ss appliances, tile floors in baths, pedestal sink in guest powder room, neutral paint throughout.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
4015 Eamont Lane
4015 Eamont Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
3024 sqft
Welcome Home to the Gated community of AtWater in Sandy Springs! Enjoy afternoons by the community POOL! NEW townhome w/ELEVATOR features an open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring, + walk out Basement.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6680 Williamson Drive
6680 Williamson Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
8 Bedrooms
$6,500
6000 sqft
Wow! What an amazing totally renovated like brand-new house! Very large home with 6 BR, 6 Full Baths & full finished Basement! 3 Large Masonry Electric Fireplaces! Hardwood Floors! Large Master w/ Fireplace with double closets! Private Office with

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
220 Wessex Court
220 Wessex Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2581 sqft
Stunning spacious home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with large 2 car garage with finished basement. Updated with lots of quality living space and storage, hardwood flooring throughout with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
901 Abernathy Road
901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Old Hammond Chase
1313 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
This huge charming well maintained 1 bed/1 bath condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2506 Huntingdon Chase
2506 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
825 sqft
QUIET COMPLEX NEAR 400, PERIMETER MALL AND CHATTAHOOCHEE PARKS AND NORTH SPRINGS MARTA STATION.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
53 High Top Way
53 High Top Way, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2204 sqft
SANDY SPRINGS BEST LOCATION!QUIET ENCLAVE OF LUXURY TOWNHOMES AND HOUSES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
5559 Glenridge Drive
5559 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
825 sqft
Fabulous condo in gated community. Unit features wood floors, kitchen with all appliances, granite counters, disposal, pantry, breakfast bar, separate dining area, living room with ceiling fan and French door access to balcony with storage room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Sandy Springs
1 Unit Available
300 Johnson Ferry Road
300 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
980 sqft
Picture Perfect Home in sought after 55+ Community of Mount Vernon Towers! You will love this one, steps from the elevator and the sitting room with in Unit Laundry! Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint! Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Open floor plan for

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive - 1002
795 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
Regal 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Park Towers Community in Sandy Springs, GA. Features include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and assigned/covered parking. Picture windows and balcony fill the space with plenty of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
619 Granville Court
619 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
711 sqft
Awesome location! Easy access to 400 & 285, minutes from Perimeter Mall, next door to the new Mercedes HQ...

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
530 Elden Drive NE
530 Elden Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4335 sqft
Charming executive home on wooded private lot situated in the sweet spot between Buckhead and Sandy Springs this nicely updated home offers intown living at an unbelievable price. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and intricate millwork throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
5415 Northland Drive
5415 Northland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1025 sqft
Luxury condo w/concierge and elevator service close to upscale shopping, dining, hospitals & MARTA. Secure drive-under parking w/elevator service, fitness center, event room, private storage room, and beautiful lobby.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
410 Forestgate Court
410 Forestgate Court, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1536 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6660782 to view more pictures of this property.
City Guide for Sandy Springs, GA

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)

In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sandy Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sandy Springs, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sandy Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

