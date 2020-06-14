/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
304 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
19 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
754 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Downtown Sandy Springs
40 Units Available
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Highpoint
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
827 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
North Springs Apartments
21 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
780 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
732 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
25 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
804 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
18 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
933 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
843 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
North Springs Apartments
30 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
786 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Downtown Sandy Springs
27 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
814 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
1 Unit Available
406 Granville Ct
406 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Adorable condo located in Granville Condominiums, the perfect location less than 1/2 mile to GA-400- inside the perimeter! Gated community with swim & fitness
Highpoint
2 Units Available
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6980 Roswell Road
6980 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
728 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated.
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
1 Unit Available
1313 Old Hammond Chase
1313 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
This huge charming well maintained 1 bed/1 bath condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall,
1 Unit Available
2506 Huntingdon Chase
2506 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
825 sqft
QUIET COMPLEX NEAR 400, PERIMETER MALL AND CHATTAHOOCHEE PARKS AND NORTH SPRINGS MARTA STATION.
Downtown Sandy Springs
1 Unit Available
6105 Bluestone Road
6105 Bluestone Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
964 sqft
Bluestone is a quiet upscale community that offers luxury amenities that is within walking distance to restaurants,shopping and entertainment.The unit provides basic cable and high speed internet.
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
5559 Glenridge Drive
5559 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
825 sqft
Fabulous condo in gated community. Unit features wood floors, kitchen with all appliances, granite counters, disposal, pantry, breakfast bar, separate dining area, living room with ceiling fan and French door access to balcony with storage room.
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive - 1002
795 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
Regal 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Park Towers Community in Sandy Springs, GA. Features include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and assigned/covered parking. Picture windows and balcony fill the space with plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
619 Granville Court
619 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
711 sqft
Awesome location! Easy access to 400 & 285, minutes from Perimeter Mall, next door to the new Mercedes HQ...
