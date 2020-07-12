/
/
/
sandy springs itp
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
501 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs ITP, Sandy Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
120 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Wentworth Street
5444 Wentworth St, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2070 sqft
5444 Wentworth Street Available 08/01/20 This perfect townhouse located inside the Perimeter, gated community - Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings; plenty of natural light, hardwoods throughout the main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
745 Wood Duck Ct
745 Wood Duck Court, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6254 sqft
Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
134 W Wieuca Road
134 West Wieuca Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3600 sqft
Luxury Lock and go living. Walk to Chastain Park, Sprouts, Starbucks and much more. Bright and open spaces and exceptional details, including an elevator to access all floors with ease.
1 of 31
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5935 Reddington Way
5935 Reddington Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3402 sqft
Exquisitely Maintained END-unit townhome in the Heart of Sandy Springs. Water and Trash/Recycling included in rent. Premium Lot. 2 car garage w/largest driveway in community offers plenty of parking.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
35 Mount Paran Road NW
35 Mount Paran Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
7 Bedrooms
$18,000
10456 sqft
This gated Renaissance Revival defines luxury in the heart of Buckhead. 7 Bed/7.3 Bath feat. stunning marble, limestone, & hardwood floors; soaring 10-22’ ceilings; library rotunda; ornate fireplaces; & elaborate custom stone & woodwork.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
40 Mount Paran Road
40 Mount Paran Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3200 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful renovated home close to Chastain Park! Walking distance to Lifetime Fitness, Restaurants, Shops, Bars, and entertainments and The Prado Shopping Center! 2 new kitchens with 5 luxurious marble bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy Springs ITP
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1145 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,252
1467 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site fireplace, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private amenity deck. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,418
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
21 Units Available
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1112 sqft
Best skyline views of Atlanta from our fabulous Roof top. Stunning amenities including a game room, rooftop pool and high-endurance fitness center. Subway tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
20 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1500 sqft
Newly renovated units with Juliet balconies and French doors. Ample community amenities, including a swimming pool and fitness studio. Easy access to I-285. Close to Perimeter Mall for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 4 at 03:37pm
3 Units Available
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Landscaped community with courtyards, picnic area, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and a dog park. Within walking distance of the Chastain School and the Kroger Plaza.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAVinings, GANorth Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GADruid Hills, GAMableton, GANorth Decatur, GA