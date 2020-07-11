/
luxury apartments
18 Luxury Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Springs ITP
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Springs ITP
745 Wood Duck Ct
745 Wood Duck Court, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6254 sqft
Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also
1 of 111
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Northside Woods
997 Davis Drive
997 Davis Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$40,000
14833 sqft
Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead area, this fully furnished Estate features a stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Springs ITP
35 Mount Paran Road NW
35 Mount Paran Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
7 Bedrooms
$18,000
10456 sqft
This gated Renaissance Revival defines luxury in the heart of Buckhead. 7 Bed/7.3 Bath feat. stunning marble, limestone, & hardwood floors; soaring 10-22’ ceilings; library rotunda; ornate fireplaces; & elaborate custom stone & woodwork.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5060 Riverview Rd
5060 Riverview Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3608 sqft
SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE & Beautifully styled, understated elegant Frank Lloyd Wright home situated on 2.75 acres with Chattahoochee River views.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy Springs
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
967 Canter Road NE
967 Canter Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4739 sqft
No Other Setting Like It in Prime Buckhead - Sarah Smith Elementary too! A Winding Driveway over a Private Bridge brings you to this Special Home with Stunning Details throughout! State of the Art Pebble-Tec Swimming Pool has a Raised Spa with
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Tuxedo Park
83 E Andrews Drive NW
83 East Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3760 sqft
This was the model home for St Andrews luxury townhome gated community. Walk to Whole Foods, St Regis and tons of shopping and restaurants. LIVE/WORK with street front location in Buckhead.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Buckhead
3376 Peachtree Road NE
3376 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4364 sqft
A private villa in a legendary 5-star hotel. Walled greenspace and gardens landscaped by Boxwoods and 3 private terraces provide spacious outdoor living. Your private elevator takes you directly from your 6-car garage into the stunning living space.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Peachtree Heights West
35 Muscogee Avenue NW
35 Muscogee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
7546 sqft
Gorgeous Peachtree Heights West home offer oversized living spaces ideal for entertaining. Welcoming entrance foyer leads to formal living room, sunroom and wood paneled den. Light filled kitchen offers fireplace and breakfast area.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Wesley Battle
2510 Bohler Road
2510 Bohler Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
5038 sqft
Gorgeous private home nestled away off Bohler and Peachtree Battle. Perfect west Buckhead location easy access to I-75. Perfect short term or long term rental. Fully furnished and provides all the amenities of a home away from home.
1 of 48
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Peachtree Heights West
3233 Andrews Court NW
3233 Andrews Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$16,500
7215 sqft
Luxury at it's finest.Includes furniture, TV's, all utilities(with a cap),weekly landscaping, weekly pool service & weekly maid service.Beautiful culdesac lot across from Cherokee Town Club.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Buckhead Village
3107 PEACHTREE Road NE
3107 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
3867 sqft
Lease brand new unit at The Charles! Prime location steps Buckhead Atlanta's shops & restaurants. This 15th floor unit is really the prefect level. High enough for sweeping views, but still relates to pool deck below.
Results within 10 miles of Sandy Springs
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
1635 Friar Tuck Road NE
1635 Friar Tuck Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
6148 sqft
A Country European Residence blt.in 2007&then remodeled&expanded by current owners in 2015.Quiet location in the low traffic area of the Forest near Ansley Country Club.Lrg covered porches on the front&back of hme set the relaxed tone of the hse.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Inman Park
524 Seminole Avenue NE
524 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
2942 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in Inman Park! Located on a quiet street but close enough to all the shops, restaurants, and beltine that Inman Park has to offer! Features inlcude gated driveway, large parking pad, outdoor patio, full
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
811 N HIghland Avenue NE
811 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4824 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in the heart of Virginia Highland across from the Dark Horse! Walk to shops and restaurants in just seconds! This historic estate truly offers the taste of Atlanta!
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
SoNo
554-A Piedmont Ave NE
554 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$14,850
5434 sqft
Full kitchen, hard corner
