north springs apartments
235 Apartments for rent in North Springs Apartments, Sandy Springs, GA
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1500 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-285. Also close to Perimeter Center and Georgia State University North campus. Woodcrest flooring and private patios or balconies in every apartment. On-site sports facilities and picnic areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1681 sqft
In the heart of the Perimeter Center area in Atlanta, Glen Lake Apartments offer luxury units with access to all the shopping and dining you could hope for. Fitness center and zen garden on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7309 Cardigan Cir
7309 Cardigan Circle, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1395 sqft
ASK US HOW TO MOVE WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Classic Design. Great Sandy Springs Location!! Clean, Quiet, and in a fantastic location! Large rooms in this 3 bedroom; 2 1/2 bathroom two-story condo/townhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7118 Stonington Drive
7118 Stonington Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1794 sqft
Great, large townhouse in Sandy Springs minutes from Hwy 400/exit 6. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on main level. Kitchen has granite counter tops and ALL appliances including washer and dryer! Beautiful patio perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6900 Roswell Road NE
6900 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous, Gated Sandy Springs location! Clubhouse, workout room and pool! Kitchen with granite and ss appliances, tile floors in baths, pedestal sink in guest powder room, neutral paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
317 Alderwood Lane
317 Alderwood Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2014 sqft
End unit brick townhome in a gated community in the heart of Sandy Springs, The spacious open floor plan with hardwood floor on main. Contemporary fireplace with stacked stone surround.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6940 Roswell Road #20F
6940 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Great location and beautiful home! - This centrally located end-unit townhome has 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and views of green space from every window.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6621 Encore Boulevard
6621 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2171 sqft
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to lease an incredible, tri-level, luxury townhome; an entertainers dream home! This newly developed community, Aria by Ashton Woods, sits minutes from all that Perimeter Center has to offer including
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
54 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
24 Units Available
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,252
1467 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site fireplace, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private amenity deck. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Fantastic views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,418
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
20 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
38 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1216 sqft
Located in Perimeter Center, close to the North Springs MARTA. Community has nature trails and an electric car charging station. Units feature water-efficient plumbing fixtures, energy efficient appliances and are NEST-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
25 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
