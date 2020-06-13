Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
4 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
North Springs Apartments
32 Units Available
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1530 sqft
Luxury community with incredible amenities including a game room, fitness room, and resort-style pool with a sundeck. Granite-style countertops, honey oak cabinetry, and designer kitchens in each apartment. Close to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
North Brookhaven
26 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Brookhaven
32 Units Available
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1432 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1863 sqft
Stunning interior design throughout this green community with five-star amenities that include a 24-hour gym, pool and more. Stylish, modern interiors. Minutes from GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Perimeter Center
10 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highpoint
6 Units Available
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1543 sqft
When not enjoying your one-, two- or three-bedroom home and its amenities--such as a fireplace, recent renovations and private patio--take advantage of everything outside your door, including a media room, pool, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1620 sqft
This green-living community at The Adair apartments near the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs, GA is perfect for those commuting to Atlanta. Stylish interiors boast stainless steel kitchen, while on-site amenities include pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
28 Units Available
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,150
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
220 Glenridge Close Circle
220 Glenridge Close Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
2980 sqft
This beautiful, 2 story home boasts an amazing floor plan, ideal for entertaining + family get togethers. Huge kitchen w/ loads of cabinet/countertop space+ open view to family rm featuring vaulted ceiling.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6105 glenridge Drive
6105 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Great totally renovated like brand-new house in the heart of Sandy Springs. Large home with 6 BR, 6 Full baths with 2 kitchens and 2 laundry rooms. Brand-new modern kitchens and bathrooms! Includes a large living room, a guest room, and an office.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6980 Roswell Road
6980 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
6900 Roswell Road NE
6900 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous, Gated Sandy Springs location! Clubhouse, workout room and pool! Kitchen with granite and ss appliances, tile floors in baths, pedestal sink in guest powder room, neutral paint throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Springs Apartments
1 Unit Available
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highpoint
2 Units Available
Balfour Chastain
4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$946
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1090 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com. Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Branches
1 Unit Available
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
4015 Eamont Lane
4015 Eamont Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
3024 sqft
Welcome Home to the Gated community of AtWater in Sandy Springs! Enjoy afternoons by the community POOL! NEW townhome w/ELEVATOR features an open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring, + walk out Basement.
City Guide for Sandy Springs, GA

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)

In 2005, Sandy Springs became the third-largest city in U.S. history to become incorporated. Located just north of I-285, Sandy Springs is a big part of the reason Metro Atlanta is the third-largest Metropolitan area in the South. Although the recent incorporation might be the most noteworthy tidbit about Sandy Springs, the relatively new city is located smack-dab in the middle of a cultural salad bowl. With a population exceeding 94,000, Sandy Springs is the largest suburb of Atlanta, and is one of the most affluent cities in the Metro Atlanta area. Eight years removed from incorporation, Sandy Springs is set to experience a slew of change over the next decade by way of infrastructure, taxes, and maybe even a school system overhaul. Although Sandy Springs hasn't yet built up the culture and diversity that characterizes much of the Metro Atlanta area, you're always just a short drive away from a complete change of scenery should you want it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sandy Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sandy Springs, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sandy Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

