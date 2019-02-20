991 Taft Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Contemporary FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED Rental across from Piedmont Park, short walk to Midtown, Belt Line, Trader Joes/Whole Foods. Fully renovated 4/bed/4.5 bath ensuite w spacious open kitchen and formal dining, open living spaces, all renovated bathrooms w glass showers, modern lights, freshly painted w hardwoods throughout. New energy efficient HVAC, remote thermostats, solar shades, LED lights. Attached 2 car garage. Professionally designed and decorated. Enjoy everything park side living has to offer. Unfurnished option with 18 month lease.