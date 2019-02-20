All apartments in Atlanta
991 Taft Avenue NE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

991 Taft Avenue NE

991 Taft Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

991 Taft Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED Rental across from Piedmont Park, short walk to Midtown, Belt Line, Trader Joes/Whole Foods. Fully renovated 4/bed/4.5 bath ensuite w spacious open kitchen and formal dining, open living spaces, all renovated bathrooms w glass showers, modern lights, freshly painted w hardwoods throughout. New energy efficient HVAC, remote thermostats, solar shades, LED lights. Attached 2 car garage. Professionally designed and decorated. Enjoy everything park side living has to offer. Unfurnished option with 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Taft Avenue NE have any available units?
991 Taft Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 Taft Avenue NE have?
Some of 991 Taft Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Taft Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
991 Taft Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Taft Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 991 Taft Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 991 Taft Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 991 Taft Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 991 Taft Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 Taft Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Taft Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 991 Taft Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 991 Taft Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 991 Taft Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Taft Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Taft Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
