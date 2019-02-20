991 Taft Avenue NE

Amenities
Contemporary FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED Rental across from Piedmont Park, short walk to Midtown, Belt Line, Trader Joes/Whole Foods. Fully renovated 4/bed/4.5 bath ensuite w spacious open kitchen and formal dining, open living spaces, all renovated bathrooms w glass showers, modern lights, freshly painted w hardwoods throughout. New energy efficient HVAC, remote thermostats, solar shades, LED lights. Attached 2 car garage. Professionally designed and decorated. Enjoy everything park side living has to offer. Unfurnished option with 18 month lease.