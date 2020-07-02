Rent Calculator
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 965 Ashby Grove SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Atlanta, GA
965 Ashby Grove SW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
965 Ashby Grove SW
965 Ashby Grove Southwest
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
965 Ashby Grove Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Off I20 East Exit Lowery Blvd Turn Left, Turn Left onto Ashby Grove SW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have any available units?
965 Ashby Grove SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 965 Ashby Grove SW currently offering any rent specials?
965 Ashby Grove SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Ashby Grove SW pet-friendly?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW offer parking?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW does not offer parking.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have a pool?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW does not have a pool.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have accessible units?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 Ashby Grove SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Ashby Grove SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 Ashby Grove SW does not have units with air conditioning.
