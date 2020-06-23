All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

789 Chestnut Place NW

789 Chestnut Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

789 Chestnut Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4616633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have any available units?
789 Chestnut Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 789 Chestnut Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
789 Chestnut Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Chestnut Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW offer parking?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have a pool?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have accessible units?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.
