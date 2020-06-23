Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
789 Chestnut Place NW
789 Chestnut Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
789 Chestnut Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4616633)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have any available units?
789 Chestnut Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 789 Chestnut Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
789 Chestnut Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Chestnut Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW offer parking?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have a pool?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have accessible units?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Chestnut Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Chestnut Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.
