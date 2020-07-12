/
/
/
vine city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
479 Apartments for rent in Vine City, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1150 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1086 sqft
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Vine City
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
16 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
867 sqft
In Atlanta's Midtown area, these spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym and laundry facilities. Short drive to downtown, with easy access to I-75, I-85, I-285 and MARTA.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the center of Midtown Atlanta, these 1 to 3-bedroom apartments are close to all the city's best attractions, with Bobby Dodd Stadium across the street. Situated a stone's throw from I-75 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
24 Units Available
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Smith & Porter in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 centennial olympic park drive
305 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
Available 09/07/20 Post Centennial Promo Code: 305-P - Property Id: 312722 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
Ashley Collegetown PROMO CODE:387-A - Property Id: 312591 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Park Avenue West Northwest
250 Park Avenue West, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,429
730 sqft
This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as: • Concrete frame building construction! • 9.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aspen Heights Atlanta
57 Forsyth Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1341 sqft
High-Rise 2B2B Apartment - Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 310053 APPLY HERE: https://home.cozy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
205 Walker St SW # 5
205 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1760 sqft
Sophisticated one-of-a-kind 2 level loft w/ gorgeous detail throughout including stylishly textured walls, exposed beams & brick walls in historic Castleberry Hill Neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
291 Peters Street SW
291 Peters Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1440 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, historic lot in the heart of Castleberry Hills. Walk to restaurants, shops, and more. Easy access to downtown I20, I75, and I85. Now available!
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
87 PEACHTREE Street SW
87 Peachtree Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1148 sqft
Downtown living at its finest! The Historic Kessler Lofts provide true loft living in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Original heart of pine floors throughout the unit highlight the wide open floor plan on this spacious one bedroom, one bath loft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
865 Fox Street NW
865 Fox Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
600 sqft
This beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bathroom unit located in the English Avenue neighborhood has been update and giving a new look that will definitely amaze with new low flow plumbing fixtures, new flooring, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
898 SW Oak Street SW
898 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this modern, stylish 1 bedroom loft! Sky Lofts is located in the desirable Historic West End Community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
200 Walker St # C
200 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
3240 sqft
The finest luxury loft in Castleberry - expansive 3-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. This industrial loft includes a private roof deck with panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline & the nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719
115 West Peachtree Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Peachtree Street NW
32 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
934 sqft
Welcome to the historic William Oliver building! Built in 1920, the charm & style of this building is unparalleled! Meticulously maintained 2 bed/2 bath condo on the 11th floor with stunning views of the city.
1 of 5
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
710 North Avenue Northwest
710 North Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
678 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in gated community, just one mile away from Georgia Tech. All unit's have been recently renovated, including hard wood floors and new stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAEast Point, GADruid Hills, GANorth Druid Hills, GAGresham Park, GAHapeville, GACollege Park, GA