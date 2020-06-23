Amenities

pet friendly carport carpet

Beautiful home available for an affordable price and immediate occupancy! Walk in to be greeted by plush carpet, neutral walls, and a spacious living area perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances and plenty of cabinet space allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Your new stunning wooded views will captivate you and become the perfect scenery for relaxing after a hectic day at work. The covered carport available to you will benefit you no matter the weather so you won't have to worry about parking. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4079-sunset-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.