Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4079 Sunset Dr SW

4079 Sunset Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4079 Sunset Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home available for an affordable price and immediate occupancy! Walk in to be greeted by plush carpet, neutral walls, and a spacious living area perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean most. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances and plenty of cabinet space allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Your new stunning wooded views will captivate you and become the perfect scenery for relaxing after a hectic day at work. The covered carport available to you will benefit you no matter the weather so you won't have to worry about parking. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4079-sunset-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have any available units?
4079 Sunset Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4079 Sunset Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
4079 Sunset Dr SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 Sunset Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4079 Sunset Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does offer parking.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have a pool?
No, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4079 Sunset Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4079 Sunset Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
